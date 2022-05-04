River Suck included in €20m plan to protect high quality waterways

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Rural Development has announced it is among the key stakeholders of a new multi-million euro environmental project along the River Suck.

It’s one of six projects nationwide being funded through the Government’s ‘Waters of Life’ strategic initiative.

High status rivers are those considered to be in pristine condition and rich in biodiversity – and Ireland is one of a small number of EU member states that still has a number of high status water bodies.

But data from the EPA shows that between 1987 and 2020, these high-quality water bodies decreased from around 32 percent to less than 20 percent.

‘Waters for Life’ is a national initiative to maintain the high standards of these waters and combat any decline through locally developed solutions.

Nationally, there are six catchment areas identified, including sections of the River Suck in Galway and Roscommon, with €20m allocated to the overall strategic plan.

Galway Rural Development will work closely with state agencies, local authorities, landowners, and local communities in developing and delivering local solutions.