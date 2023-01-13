Rise in unemployment across Galway at end of 2022

Galway Bay fm newsroom – All counties, including Galway saw an increase in the number of people on the Live Register in the year to December.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted total was 185,700, which was a slight increase on the previous month.

Those aged 35-44 made up the largest number of those on the register.

In Galway, all areas recorded an increase.

In the city, nearly 5,000 people were out of work in December, almost 200 more than November.

In Clifden, the figure now stands at 775, a drop of 27 people.

There’s been a minor increase of 9 in Ballinasloe, where there are 935 people out of work.

Gort now stands at 652, while Loughrea stands at 858 – both areas saw an increase of 22.

And just ten more people were without work in Tuam, with the figure now at just over 1,100.

Meanwhile, at the end of 2022, over 9,300 people in Galway were unemployed, an increase of almost 1,500 on December 2021.