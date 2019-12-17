Rise in heroin use in Galway linked to increase in rate of theft

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The rising amount of heroin seized in the city over the last 11 months has been linked to an increase in the rate of theft.

Gardai seized almost 88 thousand euro worth of the drug so far this year.

The latest Garda statistics also show over 192 thousand euro worth of cannabis was seized in the period, followed by ecstasy with a value of 112 thousand recorded.

The figures also show an increase in all categories of theft, with theft from person recording a 39% increase during the period.

City councillor Frank Fahy argues that the volume of heroin being seized now has rocketed in comparison to recent years.

Garda Chief Superintendent Tom Curley says theft figures will always be up where there is an increase in heroin use.

He added that heroin use is on the increase and that work is ongoing with the regional and national drugs unit