Rise in dropout rates at ATU and University of Galway during COVID pandemic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a rise in the dropout rates at both Atlantic Technological University and the University of Galway during the COVID pandemic.

20 percent of students didn’t return to college after their first year at ATU during the 2020-21 academic year, while 9 percent didn’t return at University of Galway.

Nationally, the Irish Times reports over 5,000 students dropped out after their first year, which is a three percent increase on the year previous

But Guidance Counsellor, Gemma Lawlor, says she’s surprised the dropout rate during the pandemic wasn’t higher: