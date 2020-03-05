Ring road oral hearing told CPO process is impacting on people’s mental health

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Living under compulsory purchase order is impacting negatively on people’s mental health.

That’s according to retired GP and Headford road resident Tom Rea who address today’s ring road oral hearing.

Mr Rea said he recommended that a number of people should see a doctor because they were suffering from stress induced anxiety and depression.

He added that some of these people are now attending counselling, visiting specialist therapists and in some cases taking medication to deal with their issues.

Mr Rea was one of several speakers at this morning’s session that made submissions against the proposed road development.

He was joined by Headford road resident Loretta Needham who described the CPO process as a callous eviction.

Ms Needham said the lack of sufficient communication between the applicant and the residents whose homes will be acquired has added to the stress of the situation.

She added that her home has been severely undervalued and said she doesn’t believe enough resources are provided by the applicant to help people who will be forced to relocate.

Eileen McCarthy from ARUP consultants moved to ease Ms Needham’s concerns, saying the compensation process is designed to benefit the residents not the applicant.

Meanwhile, Neasa Welby on behalf of the Galway Cycle Bus, challenged the applicant on the potential safety risks that may arise from the proposed ring road.

Ms Welby accepted that it’s planned to create a segregated cycle lane along the Western Distributor Road but questioned how cyclist are meant access it safely – from increasingly trafficked junctions at Cappagh Road and the Ballymoneen Road.

The oral hearing continues this afternoon.