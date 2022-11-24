Claims quashing of Galway city outer bypass not a disaster but a “golden opportunity”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dáil has heard that instead of being seen as a disaster, the quashing of the Galway City Outerpass Bypass should instead be viewed as a “golden opportunity”.

Deputy Catherine Connolly argued that for more than 20 years, successive planners have put all of their eggs in the basket of the ring road.

She says it should now be very clear that constantly waiting on a road will get us nowhere and it’s time to focus on real transformative change.

Deputy Connolly outlined measures such as a feasibility study on light rail, park-and-ride facilities, and increased rail services.

And Minister Eamon Ryan was in agreement – saying it may be time to change tack in light of the overturning of permission for the ring road.