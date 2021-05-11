Rift among city councillors over management of toilets, outdoor dining and public drinking

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s a rift among city councillors over the management of toilets, outdoor dining and public drinking.

The argument was sparked at this week’s meeting when Independent Colette Connolly called for a meeting of councillors and the Gardaí to discuss outdoor drinking and the sale of takeaway pints by publicans.

At this week’s Council meeting Councillor Colette Connolly expressed her concern at the rise in the amount of people drinking in public in recent weeks and the impact it’s having on the city centre.

She said off licence sales, takeaway pints and the lack of enforcement of public drinking bye-laws has created a situation where the city has become an extension of the pub.

Councillor Connolly put forward a motion calling for a meeting to discuss these concerns as well the recent installation of temporary toilets at Raven’s Terrace and the motion was initially seconded by Councillor Terry O’Flaherty.

Before the motion could go to a vote however, several Councillors spoke out strongly against it.

Fianna Fail’s Mike Crowe accused Councillor Connolly of having no appreciation for what the hospitality industry has gone through over the past 12 months – adding that on three occasions he had to inform staff in his pub that they would be out of work.

This sentiment was echoed by Independent Declan McDonnell who said the Gardaí and Council staff should be trusted to do their jobs and calling for a meeting of this kind was foolish.

Councillor Connolly asked Councillor Crowe to withdraw his comments saying they were completely unfair and he refused to.

Meanwhile, Councillor Terry O’Flaherty withdrew her support for Councillor Connolly’s motion, saying that everything should be done to help hospitality to reopen.

With the motion no longer viable, the City Manager Brendan McGrath said the Council does not support outdoor drinking but work is continuing in the background with Gardaí to address the public’s concerns.

He added that plans are being formulated to facilitate outdoor dining in a safe manner and to install additional public toilets in the city.