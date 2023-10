RHS Home Care Co-operative announces 120 new jobs for Galway

RHS Home Care Co-operative have announced 120 new jobs across county Galway.

The non-profit provides home-care services for clients across the west and midlands.

The new vacancies have been created to meet demand for home care across the city and county.

Director of Services at RHS Home Care Veronica Barrett explains who can apply for the roles: