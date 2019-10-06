Revised planning application lodged for Newcastle community centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A revised planning application has been lodged for a community centre in Newcastle in the city.

Permission was initially granted in 2015 to construct meeting rooms, a sports/general purpose hall, ancillary accommodation, tennis court, roundabout and car parking at the site at Fairlands Park.

The Newcastle Combined Community Association has gathered feedback on the proposal following a survey of the local area carried out in July.

The group compiled a revised plan to reflect this feedback, and it has now been submitted to city planners.

The proposal is subject to funding with grant applications being prepared by the community group.