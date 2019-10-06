Revised planning application lodged for Newcastle community centre

By
GBFM News
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A revised planning application has been lodged for a community centre in Newcastle in the city.

Permission was initially granted in 2015 to construct meeting rooms, a sports/general purpose hall, ancillary accommodation, tennis court, roundabout and car parking at the site at Fairlands Park.

The Newcastle Combined Community Association has gathered feedback on the proposal following a survey of the local area carried out in July.

The group compiled a revised plan to reflect this feedback, and it has now been submitted to city planners.

The proposal is subject to funding with grant applications being prepared by the community group.

print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR