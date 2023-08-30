Reviews recommends extra TD for Galway East constituency

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A long-awaited review on Dáil constituencies nationwide is recommending that Galway East get an extra seat.

It would change the constituency from a three-seater to a four-seater.

It also makes other recommendations relating to both Galway West, Galway East and Galway-Roscommon.

While the biggest change recommended is the extra seat in Galway East, it’s far from the only significant recommendation put forward by The Electoral Commission with regards Galway West, Galway East, and Roscommon/Galway.

It’s recommending that thousands of people be transferred between the three constituencies to remove breaches of county borders.

More than 16 thousand people currently in the Roscommon-Galway constituency would be moved to Galway East.

And more than 8,500 people could be moved from Sligo-Leitrim to Roscommon-Galway.

Meanwhile, it also recommends that almost 6 thousand people be transferred from Galway West to Mayo.

Overall, the review recommends the creation of four new constituencies and 14 extra seats nationwide, to reflect Ireland’s growing population and ensure representation in line with the constitution.