Review to examine progress of Galway Transport Strategy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A review is to be carried out into the progress of the Galway Transport Strategy, first introduced in 2016.

The GTS is a blueprint that sets out the actions needed to improve sustainable and public transport options within the city

The review will be carried out on behalf of the National Transport Authority and will include a public consultation later this year.

Activist Brendan Holland is hoping the review will lead to increased support for a potential light rail system.