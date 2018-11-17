Current track
Review to be carried out at UHG after a dozen staff contracted TB

17 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A review is to be carried out into an incident at University Hospital Galway, which saw over a dozen staff members contract TB.

The matter was raised in the Dáil by Deputy Catherine Connolly, who cited the admittance of a patient with a history of the disease earlier this year.

She claimed that despite this history, the patient was not properly isolated and as a result over a dozen staff contracted latent TB

Latent TB may not cause illness and is not infectious – but the bacteria remains in the body forever and increases risk of developing TB later in life.

