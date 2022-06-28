Review recommends UHG to be one of four main cardiac centres nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Principal cardiac services are expected to be based in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

That’s according to the National Review of Specialist Cardiac Services – which has been released by the Irish Times.

The main centres are expected to be based at St James’, the Mater, Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Galway.

However it was recommended that interventional cardiology services should be ‘strengthened’ – at five regional hospitals.

Those regional hospitals include University Hospital Waterford, where there’s been a long running campaign for 24-hr cardiac care.