Review of Loughrea traffic lights sequence change to take place in September

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A review of the sequence change to a set of traffic lights in Loughrea is due to take place in September.

Loughrea Councillor Moegie Maher has labelled the change at the west bridge ‘an absolute disaster’ – claiming it’s creating daily traffic gridlock.

A recent council meeting heard the timing was changed at the request of a councillor and some locals due to health and safety concerns.

However, Councillor Maher argues there is little merit to that argument, and says he has been inundated with calls to revert the lights to the old system