Review finds counties in the West had the lowest farmland prices last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Counties in the West had the lowest farmland prices on average last year, according to the latest Teagasc Agriculture Land Market review.

It shows poor quality land in Galway sold for an average of 4,000 euro per hectare, while good quality sold for an average of 8,500 euro per hectare.

The cheapest land last year was found in Co Mayo, while Kildare was the most expensive county.

The review predicts the price of farmland is expected to increase by 8 percent nationwide in 2023.