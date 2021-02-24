Revaluation of rateable properties in Galway’s local authority areas to be deferred

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The revaluation of rateable properties in Galway’s local authority areas is to be deferred.

Due to COVID-19, the Minister for Local Government has today agreed with the Commissioner of Valuation to defer the process for commercial and industrial properties until 2022.

Deferrals have also been confirmed for local authorities in Clare, Donegal, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, Kerry and Mayo.

New valuations arising from the revaluation of these local authorities will now be finalised in September 2022 and become effective for rates purposes from 2023 onwards.