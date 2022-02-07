Revaluation of rateable properties in Galway deferred until 2023

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government has confirmed that the revaluation of rateable commercial properties in Galway City and County is being deferred until next year.

The move also affects a number of other local authorities nationwide – Clare, Donegal, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, Kerry, and Mayo.

New valuations arising from the revaluation will now be finalised in October 2023 and become effective for rates purposes from 2024 onwards.

The Valuation Office says the revaluations are part of an ongoing national programme to maintain relativity between individual ratepayers in the same local authority area.

Residential property or agricultural land are not affected by revaluation.