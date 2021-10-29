Return of transatlantic routes to Shannon set to boost tourism and hospitality sector in West

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: It’s hoped that the resumption of daily transatlantic and Heathrow routes from Shannon Aiport will provide a boost for the tourism and hospitality sector in the West.

Aer Lingus yesterday confirmed restoration of its Heathrow routes at Shannon Airport while daily transatlantic services to JFK and Newark airport will resume next March.

Flights from the Midwest airport to the East coast of the US have been grounded since the onset of the pandemic.

The move has been welcomed as another major milestone as efforts continue to rebuild Shannon’s air services.

Speaking to Galway Talks, CEO of Shannon Group, who operate Shannon Airport, Mary Considine says the return of these routes is a major boost for tourism and hospitality in the region.