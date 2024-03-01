Galway Bay FM

Retrofitting training roadshow to visit Westside next week

A retrofitting roadshow is set to visit Westside in the city next week.

The Mount Lucas Retrofitting Rig is a fully equipped mobile training unit, that offers information and training to local communities nationwide.

It aims to advise participants on the principles and practices needed to effectively retrofit homes to reduce energy demand and carbon emissions while improving comfort.

The mobile rig will be in Westside from Monday until Friday, offering formal and informal training.

The move is part of the EU Net Zero Cities Pilot Cities Programme, which recently saw €1m allocated to Westside.

