Restored Galway hooker travelling from Claddagh to Netherlands

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A restored Galway Hooker is travelling from the Claddagh to the Netherlands to attend Europe’s largest sea scouting event.

The 97 year-old “Loveen” was launched last October after a two-year restoration project carried out by crew of Galway Hooker Sailing Club.

It’ll set off next week to join an international flotilla near Amsterdam for the Nawaka national water camp – alongside 40 members of the Port of Galway Sea Scouts.

Collette Furey of Galway Hooker Sailing Club says the Loveen is currently on a local “mini-tour” before the big journey

Photo credit – Galway Hooker Sailing Club