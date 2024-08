Restoration of water supply in Oranmore and Maree pushed out to midnight

The restoration of the water supply in Oranmore and Maree has been pushed out to midnight.

Originally, it was to be restored by 5 this evening, but the repairs to the burst watermain are taking longer than expected.

Uisce Eireann says a contractor is on site to carry out the repair works.

The areas affected are Maree Road, Oranhill, Renville and surrounding areas.