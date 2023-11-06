Restoration of St. Nicholas Collegiate Church could cost up to €20m

The restoration of Saint Nicholas Collegiate Church in the city could cost between 15 and 20 million euro.

That’s according to Reverend Linda Peilow, who says recent grant funding of €100 thousand only completed five percent of the works needed.

And she told Galway Talks that those five percent of works uncovered various other issues that will also all have to be dealt with.

The situation is described as an “emergency” and fundraising options for the works on the 700 year old church are being assessed.

Very Reverend Peilow explained why plaster has to stripped from the walls.