Restoration of Health Services in the West of Ireland will take many days says HSE

Galway bay FM Newsroom – The restoration of health services in the West of Ireland will take many days as the HSE deal with yesterday’s cyber attack.

Chief Operations Officer of the HSE and Galway city native Anne O’Connor has confirmed that they have been working to restore their systems nationally but it will take time given the amount of servers involved.

She added that the priority at the moment is to examine each system individually in order to get critical appointments up and running as soon as possible

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Anne O’Connor said that they have been working throughout the night and one positive is that they have clean back up data.