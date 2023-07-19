Residents welcome amenity investment in Castlepark area

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – New sports fencing has been welcomed by locals in the Castlepark area of Ballybane.

Galway City Council has been working with East United on this area, which is also used as a training facility for underage Galway United teams.

This investment is part of a long term plan for more facilities in the area such as an all weather pitch and a walkway.

A new outdoor gym in the area has been put out to tender by the City Council.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Alan Cheevers says it’s a badly needed investment in the area: