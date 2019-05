Galway Bay fm newsroom – City officials hope to conclude the taking-in-charge process for Ros Ard estate in Knocknacarra by the end of the year.

That’s according to local area councillor Donal Lyons who says the local authority is in the process of calling in an insurance bond to complete the development to the required standard.

