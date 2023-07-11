Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residents of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home or their relatives can now apply for compensation

This follows the signing of the Mother and Baby Institutions Payment Scheme Bill 2022 by President Higgins this morning

It has officially become law so people connected with institutions around the country can apply for compensation

They can do so on their own behalf, or on behalf of a relative, living or dead.

All that’s needed is proof they or their relative stayed in an institution for a certain time period.