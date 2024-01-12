Residents lodge appeal against upgrades to planned wind farm near Moycullen

Local residents have lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala over the granting of permission for upgrades to a planned wind farm near Moycullen.

The permitted Knockranny wind farm would be located around 5km to the north-west of the village.

The company developing Knockranny Wind Farm is Western Power Developments, which is also behind the nearby Ardderroo Wind Farm.

In 2014, it secured ten year planning permission – but last year lodged an application to make a number of alterations.

They include increasing the size of the blades on 11 planned turbines, as well as the installation of cabling connecting it to Ardderroo wind farm, to accommodate connection to the national grid.

Despite a huge number of local objections, the plans were approved by county planners in November – and residents have now lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala.

Among a raft of issues raised, it’s also argued that there were numerous issues with the development of the Ardderroo Wind Farm – and many of them remain unresolved.

One submission claims that local residents have reached a “tipping point” and “cannot endure any more”