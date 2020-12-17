Residents in Leitir Mór and Tir an Fhia advised to expect severe water disruptions

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residents in Leitir Mór and Tir an Fhia are being advised to expect significant water disruptions over the next three days.

Irish Water says the outages are due to necessary works on the filtration system at the Tir an Fhia water treatment plant.

Over the next 72 hours, there will be rolling outages for periods of up to four hours.

Irish Water is advising that supply may take longer to return to outlying areas north of Leitir Mór Bridge.

It says water tankers will be provided at Doiringlas National School and in other parts of Leitir Mór over the next few days.