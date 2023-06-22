Residents appeal to An Bord Pleanala over temporary ED at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local residents in Newcastle have lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala over the new temporary emergency department at UHG.

Retention permission for the building was granted by Galway City Council earlier this year.

The new temporary emergency department was constructed at the front of the hospital to clear the way for the demolition of the old emergency department.

The works are to facilitate the eventual construction of a brand new block, which’ll include a new state-of-the-art permanent emergency department.

The HSE later sought retention permission from city planners for the new temporary ED – and a huge amount of local submissions were received, arguing against the development.

But approval was granted last month – and Newcastle Park Residents Association has now lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala.

A decision is due in October.