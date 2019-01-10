Current track
Title
Artist

Now On Air

FYI Galway

17:00 18:00

Now On Air

FYI Galway

17:00 18:00

Residential property prices rose by almost €2k a month in 2018

Written by on 10 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residential property prices rose by almost 2 thousand euro per month in Galway in 2018.

According to the latest Residential Buildings report from GeoDirectory, property prices in the county increased by 11 percent across the 12 months – equating to 1,860 euro per month.

The report finds that over 1,120 residential addresses were added to Galway’s database in 2018.

481 residential buildings were under construction in December of last year – over 4 percent of the national total.

Meanwhile, Galway’s vacancy rates stands at 6.6 percent, higher than the national average of 4.8 percent.

The average house price in Galway is now 226 thousand euro – lower than the national average of over 284 thousand euro.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Public consultation meeting about future of Mountbellew walled garden

10 January 2019

0 0

City parade to commemorate the First Dáil

10 January 2019

0 0

Galway Autism Partnership renews efforts for sustainable funding stream

10 January 2019

Continue reading

Next post

City parade to commemorate the First Dáil

Thumbnail
Previous post

Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Thursday January 10th 2019

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend