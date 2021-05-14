Resident of Tuam estate where explosive device discovered says conditions are “absolute hell”

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A resident of the Tuam estate where a viable explosive device was discovered earlier this week has described conditions in the area as “absolute hell”.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks, she wished to remain anonymous but confirmed she’s been living at Cuirt na Cora for several years.

She said there is constant anti-social behavior at all hours of the day and Gardaí are regularly called out to the estate.

It comes as an explosive device was discovered on Wednesday morning – prompting the evacuation of a number of homes.

The device was deemed viable and was made safe and removed by the Army Bomb Disposed Unit based in Athlone.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, the anonymous resident said conditions in the estate have been “absolute hell” over the past few years.

She said on some occasions, groups of people drink outside the wall of her home at night and throw cans into her garden.

The anonymous resident said she doesn’t even allow her young daughter out to play in the area due the conditions.