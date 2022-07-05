Researchers at NUIG launch 2022 report on local authority finances

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Researchers at the Whitaker Institute at NUI Galway have launched the 2022 edition of the local authority finances website.

Available at LocalAuthorityFinances.com, it outlines how much funding local councils are allocated and from where – as well as how it’s spent.

Users of the interactive website can discover the different sources of local council funding, from commercial rates, residential property tax, charges and fees, and central government grants.

This year, Galway County Council has a budget of €144m, which works out at €802 per person – the per capita spend is one of the lowest nationwide.

It has a particularly notable low spend in the fields of housing and recreational amenities, falling significantly below the national average.

Meanwhile, Galway City Council has a budget of almost €104m – which breaks down to a spend of €1,317 per person.

Its spending is generally more in line with national averages – but spending on recreation and amenities is well above national average, while water services is considerably below.