Researchers at NUIG identifies new approach to treatment of Crohn’s Disease

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Researchers at NUI Galway have discovered a radically new approach to the treatment of Crohn’s Disease and IBD.

The study, carried out at CÚRAM, identified a groundbreaking therapeutic strategy for restoring the lining of the intestine.

The treatment could also help prevent further inflamation, which is how the disease progresses and worsens over time.

Crohn’s Disease and ulcerative colitis, or IBD, affects over 3 million people across Europe.

The study carried out at NUI Galway has been published in Advanced Science.