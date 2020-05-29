Researchers at NUI Galway co-create new online Coivd-19 tracing tool

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers from NUIG have co- created a new tool that calculates a person’s risk of contracting and spreading Covid-19.

The group of behavioural science experts from NUIG, Trinity College Dublin, UL and Queen’s University Belfast have collaborated with an international team of experts to develop “Your Covid-19 Risk” – a website that aims to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on communities while providing researchers with valuable information.

The application works by first providing users with an estimate of their risk of contracting and spreading the virus.

Three important risk behaviours are assessed including, hand hygiene, keeping sufficient distance in public places, and avoiding going out.

Behavior then takes centre stage, with questions like what should you do? And what should you avoid? being investigated.

Based on an individual’s risk, users then receive a recommendation to support the behaviour change which would most minimise the risk to themselves and their loved ones.

The new tool is available online at your-risk.com/site-testing.

The team managing the ‘Your COVID-19 Risk’ tool will compare the data internationally and provide advice to governments and health agencies on the best measures to take in their region.