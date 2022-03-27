Research reveals ‘Mam’ most common term for mother in Connacht

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Ahead of Mother’s Day this weekend, new research has revealed the most popular terms people use to describe their mothers in the west.

Calling your mother by her first name probably wouldn’t go down well in most households.

But that’s exactly what 4 percent of respondants to the survey said they do.

It can be a surprisingly contentious topic for some.

According to a new survey, top of the list in Connacht is ‘Mam’ at 31 percent, followed closely by ‘Mum’ at 28 percent.

15 percent of those surveyed prefer to call their mother ‘Mammy’, while a further 9 percent said ‘Mom’ is their first choice.

Meanwhile, respondants were asked what mothers are best at – top responses include being supportive, accepting no matter what, and for telling us to cop ourselves on.

The research, carried out by iReach, was commissioned by Beko to celebrate the launch of the Woman’s Way and Beko Mum of the Year Awards.