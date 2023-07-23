Research involving Galway’s Ryan Institute has key findings on climate change in Ireland

Research involving the University of Galway’s Ryan Institute has made key findings on climate change in Ireland

The University and the International Organization for Migration, the I-O-M, have published Europe’s First Country Profile on Migration, Environment and Climate Change.

The Country Profile adds to IOM’s growing number of country reports which assess the evidence of the effects of climate change on migration.

It has been found that the increasing frequency and severity of extreme storms, flooding and sea level rise, means that some communities in Ireland are becoming increasingly vulnerable to climate change, due to much of the population residing in coastal zones.

The report recommends better supporting vulnerable communities and improving understanding of the advantages of human mobility and of people on the move.

Dr Una Murray from Galway’s Ryan Institute says the IOM Country Profile for Ireland encourages government and relevant stakeholders to consider key challenges arising from the migration, environment and climate change triangle