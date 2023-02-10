Research finds up to a third of ED visits in Galway were avoidable

Galway Bay FM newsroom – Up to a third of emergency department visits in Galway over the past year could have been avoided.

That’s according to new research carried out on behalf of Laya Healthcare.

It also found that some patients are putting off healthcare due to the overcrowding in emergency departments.

The healthcare firm is asking the public to consider attending the Laya Healthcare Clinic in Briarhill.

Director of Claims and Provider Relations, John McCall, explains what ailments people can be seen for at the walk-in clinic: