Rescue team searching for man missing around Tully Mountain in Connemara

Galway Mountain rescue are joining the search for a man missing around Tully Mountain in Connemara.

They say a 50 year old French male was last seen at around 11.30 on Wednesday morning.

He’s described as being around 6 foot tall and thin, with black and gray hair and a small beard.

Anyone who may have seen the man is urged to contact Gardaí.

Photo – Wiki