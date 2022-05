From Galway Bay FM newsroom- The county council’s refusal of an application for more time to develop a sports facility at Inishbofin has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The plan led by Inishbofin Development Company C-L-G to request extra time for the project was refused by the council in April.

The development at Middlequarter involves a single storey sports facility to include dressing rooms, referee room, showers and toilets.

An Bord Pleanála is due to issue a decision in September.