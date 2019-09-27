Request for extra time to build Headford nursing home rejected by county planners

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A request for further time to build a 60-bed nursing home in Headford has been refused by county planners.

The project is led by Ger & Maud Kenny and would have also included daycare facilities and 16 semi-detached retirement cottages.

In refusing the extension, planners stated the development is not considered to comply with a section of the Planning and Development Act.

This is because a previous extension of the appropriate period has already been permitted by the planning authority.