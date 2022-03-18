Republic of Ireland defeat Scotland in Centenary Shield

Republic of Ireland 2-1 Scotland

John McSHANE’s scholars got their inspiresport Centenary Shield campaign off to the perfect start with a hard fought victory over an impressive Scottish outfit in Home Farm FC last night (March 17).

The experienced Lennon GILL (St. Benildus College, Stillorgan) and Leinster colleague Michael RAGGETT (St. Kieran’s College, Kilkenny) were on hand with the precious goals as Scotland stunned the large Irish contingency midway through the first period.

Dunfermline pupil Che Reilly had the visitors in front against the run of play with the only real chance on goal, a deflected effort which deceived Reece Byrne (Oatlands College) in the Irish goal to register the opener with 22 minutes on the clock.

The Irish equaliser came just past the half hour mark as Michael McCullagh (Coláiste Bhaile Cháir) turned supplier for Lennon Gill to latch onto a splendid through ball to slot past the Scottish netminder Liam Russell.

The Irish missed a gilt edged opportunity to extend their tally and go ahead six minutes from the break but Russell palmed away a Michael Raggett penalty.

All square at the interval.

Having scored in the first half, Lennon Gill assisted in the second with his partner in crime Michael Raggett. He dispossessed a Scottish defender to play a beautiful ball into the Kilkenny student. Raggett gave Russell little opportunity between the posts for Ireland’s second of the night ten minutes into the restart.

The luck of the Irish shone over Whitehall as the Scots saw an effort hit the crossbar. There was also some last ditch defending by Charlie O’Brien (Pobalscoil na Trionóide, Youghal), ensuring the Irish kept their lead when he cleared a dangerous ball from a Scottish set-piece right at the death.

McShane was delighted with the contribution of the team as a unit with Cruise, McCullagh, O’Brien, O’Donovan and both goal-scorers deserving some well deserved plaudits.

The next test for the Irish scholars is a meeting with rivals Northern Ireland as they travel to Maginn Park, Buncrana for another epic outing.

This fixture is always one that interests the nation and March 31 will be no different.

The Northern Ireland crew have played twice, won one, lost one and have England in a tantalizing crunch encounter next Friday before they play the Republic a week later. A must win in Belfast, if Frankie Wilson’s side wish to retain their 2019 title.

The Republic of Ireland will be lifted by last night’s performance as they plan for their remaining fixtures in the series. With the two home games concluding in the next fortnight, the Irish have away trips to Eastleigh on April 8 and a conclusion to the tournament on April 21 in Caernarfon. With Irish eyes smiling, the Republic will be hoping to be in with a fighting chance of taking the crown this season. It happened for William O’Connor in his debut season in charge in 2018 but can it happen for new gaffer John McShane. Only time will tell.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SCHOOLS | Reece BYRNE (Oatlands College), Michael KEYES (Malahide Community School), John O’DONOVAN (Clonakilty Community College), Eanna CLANCY (St. Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton), Charlie O’BRIEN (Pobalscoil na Trionóide, Youghal), Tadhg WALSH © (St. Joseph’s CBS, Fairview), Michael McCULLAGH (Coláiste Bhaile Chláir), Steven HEALY (Calasanctius College, Oranmore), Lennon GILL (St. Benildus College, Stillorgan), Michael RAGGETT (St. Kieran’s College, Kilkenny), Kieran CRUISE (St. Benildus College, Stillorgan)

SUBS USED | Alex HEALY BYRNE (Glanmire Community College) for Keyes (71), David TARMEY (Coláiste Bhaile Chláir) for McCullagh (79), Darragh REILLY (St. Gerald’s College, Castlebar) for Cruise (83)

SUBS NOT USED | Leon AYINDE (Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Cork), Zach DUNNE (Presentation Brothers College, Cork), Oisín COLEMAN (St. Mary’s Diocesan School, Drogheda), Jack ROSS (Presentation College, Bray)

MANAGEMENT | John McSHANE, Head Coach (Dublin International School), Derek O’BRIEN, Coach (Ardscoil na Mara, Tramore) Ollie HORGAN, Coach (St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny), Conor FOLEY, GK Coach (Athlone Community College), Martin CAVANAGH, Equipment Manager (Carndonagh Community School), Michael McGLYNN (Physio), Dr. Aidan O’COLMAIN (Team Doctor)

SCOTLAND SCHOOLS | Liam Russell, Gavin Hamilton, Jay Burns, John Binnie, Matthew Strachan, Kenneth MacInnes ©, Lewis Gibson, Lewis Lorimer, Che Reilly, Lucas Stenhouse, Jonathan Steel

SUBS USED | Rayan Mohammed for Stenhouse (HT), Brodie Watt for Hamilton (HT), Ben Lamont for Reilly (68), Bayley Klimionek for Binnie (77), Oliver Brander for Lorimer (77)

SUBS NOT USED | Michael Beagley, Matthew Wallace

MATCH OFFICIAL | Aaron O’Dowd (Dublin)

2022 inspiresport Centenary Shield Table

POSITION PLD W D L GF GA DIFF PTS Northern Ireland 2 1 0 1 5 3 +2 3 Republic of Ireland 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 Scotland 2 1 0 1 4 4 – 3 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 Wales 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

Table as of March 17, 2022

2022 inspiresport Centenary Shield

Results

Thursday, March 3 Scotland 3-2 Northern Ireland Renfrew FC

Thursday, March 10 Northern Ireland 3-0 Wales H&W Welders FC

Thursday, March 17 Republic of Ireland 2-1 Scotland Home Farm FC, Whitehall

Fixtures

Friday, March 25 Northern Ireland vs England H&W Welders FC

Thursday, March 31 Republic of Ireland vs Northern Ireland Maginn Park, Buncrana

Friday, April 1 England vs Scotland Spennymoor Town FC

Thursday, April 7 Scotland vs Wales Annan Athletic FC

Friday, April 8 England vs Republic of Ireland Eastleigh FC

Thursday, April 14 Wales vs England Llansawel FC

Thursday, April 21 Wales vs Republic of Ireland Caernarfon FC

All fixtures kick-off at 7pm