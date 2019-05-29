Reprieve for St. Teresa’s Special School in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Education Minister has sanctioned funding to address concerns over rising insurance premiums at St. Teresa’s Special School in Ballinasloe.

The school which is based at Ballinasloe Enterprise Centre in Creagh has been threatened with closure due to spiraling insurance costs.

Minister Joe Mc Hugh has today sanctioned 23 thousand euro as an exceptional measure in order to address the issue as a short-term measure.

It comes as the insurance bill was due to be paid by the end of this week.

Negotiations are also ongoing in a bid to purchase a site for a new school building.

Tune into the Galway Bay fm news for more on this story…