Report to examine provision of off-street parking on Headford’s Main Street

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is preparing a report to examine the future provision of off-street parking in the centre of Headford.

Main Street in the town is regularly congested at peak times due to a lack of available parking.

Galway East TD and Minister for Rural Affairs Sean Canney has raised the issue with the local authority and says a report is being compiled to examine and cost a number of options.

It’s understood the report will be presented to councillors in the coming weeks.

