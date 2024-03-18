Report suggests that inward migration in Connemara could be of benefit to the region

A five-year plan for the mid Connemara region highlights an inwards movement of people as an advantage in an area which is experiencing an economic and social decline.

It is stated that the new settlers may have skill sets that would benefit that part of Connemara.

Mid Connemara ranges from Camus west to Carna and from there north to Recess and Bun na gCnoc, and again west towards Roundstone.

The population of 3,000 is sparse in the context of the geographical size of the area, and that number is boosted by Ukrainians who are located there.

Parts of the region are strong Gaeltacht’s while other parts are mostly English speaking.

A report commissioned by community development company, Forbairt Chonamara Láir and compiled by Bane Mullarkey consultants – sees an increase in inward migration as one of the factors which could enlarge the skill sets and enhance the region.

The report also highlights the importance of private investment into Mid Connemara as a bedrock for more long term employment.

On the negative side, the report puts a focus on difficulties faced by local people who are seeking planning permission.

It is also noted that many of the key community development volunteers are getting older and that it is difficult to get younger people involved.