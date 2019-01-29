Current track
Title
Artist

Now On Air

The A-List with Alan Murphy

15:00 17:00

Now On Air

The A-List with Alan Murphy

15:00 17:00

Report shows that centralising cancer treatment in Galway improved survival rates

Written by on 29 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report says that centralising the treatment of cancer patients to 8 national centres, including Galway has contributed to improving survival rates.

The study’s been published today by the National Cancer Registry and shows that stomach cancer rates in private hospitals averaged significantly poorer than in public centres in Galway, Dublin and 6 other locations.

For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

€1.5m for Portumna flood relief scheme

29 January 2019

0 0

No new winter beds opened at Galway hospitals

29 January 2019

0 0

Oral hearing about site of old Warwick Hotel opens and closes within 10 minutes

29 January 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Fitzmaurice And Broderick Lead NUI Galway To Purcell Cup Semi Finals

Thumbnail
Previous post

Podcast of Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan – Tuesday January 29th 2019

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend