Report shows that centralising cancer treatment in Galway improved survival rates
Written by GBFM News on 29 January 2019
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report says that centralising the treatment of cancer patients to 8 national centres, including Galway has contributed to improving survival rates.
The study’s been published today by the National Cancer Registry and shows that stomach cancer rates in private hospitals averaged significantly poorer than in public centres in Galway, Dublin and 6 other locations.
For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…