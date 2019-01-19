Current track
Report shows property price increases in city among highest nationwide

Written by on 19 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report has found that a surge in property prices in Galway City over the past year was one of the highest nationwide.

The Irish Independent’s 2019 Property Survey reveals prices rose by 11 percent – with the average home now standing at €308 thousand.

The county experienced a considerably smaller climb of 3 percent – with the average home outside the city now costing €170 thousand.

Prices in Kilkenny increased the most over the 12 months, up 22 percent.

At the other end of the scale, prices were down 5 percent in Dublin 12, down 2 percent in Donegal and down 1 percent in Mayo.

Residential Property Editor Mark Keenan says younger people are leaving the city in their droves as they cannot afford to buy or rent.

To hear from Mr. Keenan, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 11…

