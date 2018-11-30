Report shows Oranmore and Clifden among most improved towns in country

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The population of Galway has increased by more than a third since 1996.

A new report by the Chartered Surveyors of Ireland shows that between 1996 and 2016, the population in Galway jumped by 37 per cent.

The report also shows that Clifden and Ballinasloe are among a list of 20 towns in the country that have the lowest external commuters.

That means they have the lowest proportion of the resident working population leaving the area for work.

Clifden and Oranmore have been listed in the top 10 improving towns in the country.

Between 2011 and 2016, both towns reduced their unemployment rate by more than 40 per cent.

Galway has 11 shopping centres and 4 retail parks but the report claims main streets in small towns around the country are at risk.

Chartered Surveyors says a “perfect storm” of issues such as online sales, out of town shopping centres and high vacancy rates have all contributed.

They’re calling for restrictions to be put in placed on out of town shopping centres while efforts should be made to urgently introduce high-speed broadband.

Author of the report Stephen Purcell says if more job opportunities were available in smaller towns, people would move.