Report shows Martin Roundabout works coming in well under budget despite delays

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A report has revealed that the ongoing works to transform the Martin Roundabout are coming in well under budget.

The overall estimated cost was almost €5m.

But it’s now been revealed that the winning tender had a cost of €3.3m and to date, over €2.9m has been paid to the contractor.

The project has been plagued with repeated delays, with the latest completion date estimated as sometime next month.

Councillor Alan Cheevers thinks the figures aren’t telling the full story – he’s been speaking to David Nevin.