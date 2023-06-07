Report shows cost of attending third level in Galway €15k per year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report has found that attending third level education in Galway costs around €15k per year.

Research from Switcher.ie looked at factors including accommodation, groceries, transport and entertainment costs.

€15, 088 is what Switcher.ie say it’ll cost on average for a student to attend college in Galway every year.

The figures are compiled based on the cost of fees, accommodation, utilities, groceries, transport, entertainment, and the gym.

They put Galway close enough to most other student towns on the national tables, with a handful of outliers at either end. .

Dublin is by far the most expensive at €18,500 a year, while Letterkenny is the cheapest at less than €13 thousand.

Meanwhile, seperate figures for international students show it'll cost them over €26 thousand to study in Galway for a year.