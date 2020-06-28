Report shows Cope Galway supported almost 3 thousand vulnerable people during 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The dangers of diminishing the automony and dignity of older people will be highlighted in the annual report of Cope Galway which is set to be launched tomorrow.

The charity provides essential support services for vulnerable families and individuals – and helped support almost three thousand people last year.

The 2019 report – which will feature an address from UN Human Rights Special Rapporteur Professor Fionnuala Ni Aolain – aims to shift the narrative around older people away from frailty and sickness to their contribution.

It states the economic contribution of older people is worth billions more than expenditure on them through pensions, healthcare and welfare combined.

Cope Galway CEO Jackie Horan points out that very few older people need nursing home care for example – but often there is no other choice available to them….

